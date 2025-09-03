MultiChoice-backed smartphone learning app makes mark on South Africa

Limu Lab, a MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF) supported app designed for children to learn and engage in African languages, has accumulated over 1,000 downloads and piloted content on Showmax.

Launched in January 2024, Limu Lab uses technology to make indigenous language learning interactive, accessible, and fun for children.

It integrates animations, gamified activities, and multi-sensory learning features to build literacy and confidence among young learners.

“When Sifiso Danisa tried to find a digital tool to help her daughter learn isiZulu, she was shocked at how little was available,” says MultiChoice.

“Together with co-founder Sphumelele Sibeko, she turned that frustration into Limu Lab, a start-up reimaging how children learn and love their mother tongues.”

According to Sibeko, the team didn’t just want to develop another educational app, but instead one that children look forward to using.

“We wanted a digital platform that children actually enjoy using — where technology is the bridge between culture and curiosity,” she said.

Limu Lab is designed to fill a particular gap: the shortage of African language content in digital learning ecosystems.

Millions of South African children interact with mobile devices daily, but most of the apps they encounter prioritise English or global content.

“The truth is, when my daughter wanted to learn isiZulu, I couldn’t find a single high-quality app that reflected her identity,” says Danisa.

“That moment was frustrating, but it was also a clear business signal. If parents and teachers don’t have tools, children lose the opportunity to see their own languages represented in tech.”

Through iterative development and user testing, Limu’s first prototype evolved into a fully-fledged platform that allows children to see, hear, and repeat words through playful characters, rhymes, and games.

“The MultiChoice Innovation Fund gave us more than capital,” said Sibeko.

“The leadership coaching was pivotal. It helped us play to our strengths as founders and think like a scalable tech business, not just a passion project.”

Since its launch in January 2024, Limu Lab has recorded the following achievements:

Surpassed 1,000 app downloads in its first year.

Piloted content on Showmax in December 2024.

Partnered with SuperSport Schools on a national campaign.

Joined the Mastercard Foundation Fellowship in March 2025.

Signed its first quintile 1-3 school onto its platform in August 2025.

“These milestones point to a growing appetite for localised edtech solutions, especially those that address South Africa’s literacy challenges,” said MultiChoice.

As women without traditional coding or engineering backgrounds, Danisa and Sibeko have had to navigate scepticism.

“We are often underestimated. People assumed we couldn’t build a credible tech business without a male CTO,” says Sibeko.

“But what we’ve learnt is that you don’t need to code everything yourself to innovate. You need a clear vision of the problem and the right network to execute it.”