Samsung brings Galaxy S25 Edge to South Africa — pricing and details

Samsung has announced that its slimmed-down flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is available through partner retailers and mobile network operators in South Africa.

Customers who get the smartphone on contract between 1 and 30 September 2025 can add the Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G or Galaxy Watch8 Classic LTE for a reduced price.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge in May 2025. At 5.8mm thick and 163 grams, it is 30% thinner and 25% lighter than the S25 Ultra.

While weighing around the same as the base Samsung Galaxy S25, the Edge includes more premium features, such as a titanium frame, 200MP rear camera, and high-end artificial intelligence capabilities.

“Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone,” said Samsung Electronics president and acting head of device experience, TM Roh.

“The superior engineering that brought this revolutionary smartphone to life illustrates a commitment to overcoming barriers that helps Galaxy deliver truly premium experiences.”

While thin, the S25 Edge features curved edges and a sturdy frame, combined with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, to ensure protection during everyday use.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, with a 200MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

“The 200MP wide lens upholds the Galaxy S series’ iconic camera experience while taking Nightography to a new level,” said Samsung.

“Thanks to its ultra-high resolution, users get sharper photos while maintaining clearer shots with large pixel size — capturing images with over 40% improved brightness in low-light environments.”

The Edge also features the same ProVisual Engine that was optimised for Galaxy S25, with pro-grade enhancements producing sharp details.

Galaxy AI offers AI-powered editing features like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist, which were also brought over from the Galaxy S25 series. It also provides various other AI-powered tools.

Regarding performance, the Edge packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor optimised for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Availability, specs, and pricing

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available locally in Titanium Jetblack and has a recommended retail cash price of R24,999.

Contract deals will start from R999 a month over three years through Samsung’s partner mobile networks in South Africa.

Customers who get the Galaxy S25 Edge on contract between 1 and 30 September 2025 can also get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G for R299 or the Galaxy Watch8 Classic LTE for R129 monthly, both over three years.

“This also comes with six free months of Google AI Pro valued at over R2,500,” says Samsung.

South Africans can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge through Vodacom, Cell C, Incredible Connection, FNB, Takealot, and Samsung’s brand and online stores.

The table below provides South Africa specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.