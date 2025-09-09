Apple launches iPhone 17 Pro

Apple unveiled its latest flagship smartphones — the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max — at its “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.

Apple Worldwide Marketing senior vice president Greg Joswiak said the smartphones were rebuilt from the inside out to maximise performance and deliver an enormous leap in battery life.

“iPhone 17 Pro sets a new standard for the smartphone industry and is a massive upgrade for our most demanding users,” Joswiak said.

The iPhone 17 Pro range features the company’s first heat-forged aluminium unibody, allowing for a lighter device with a larger battery.

For enhanced cooling, Apple has laser-welded a water-filled vapour chamber into the aluminium chassis. Apple has also used a new 7000-series aluminium alloy with 20 times better thermal performance than the titanium on the predecessor model.

The iPhone 17 Pro’s antennas have been integrated around the rear camera bump’s perimeter for its highest-performing antennas to date.

Apple’s durable glass Ceramic Shield has also been added to the rear of the smartphones to improve durability and scratch resistance.

The new design allows the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max to be fitted with their largest batteries yet. eSIM-only models will have an even bigger battery supporting up to two additional hours of playback.

Both models can charge to 50% in 20 minutes using Apple’s new 40W dynamic power adapter with 60W peak speeds.

The Pro model features a 6.3-inch display, while the Max has a 6.9-inch screen. Both offer an upgraded peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the highest yet on an iPhone, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are powered by the company’s latest mobile chip — the Apple A19 Pro — which features a six-core CPU and a six-core GPU with integrated neural accelerators.

Apple claimed the new chip supports around 40% better sustained performance in the iPhone 17 Pro than the iPhone 16 Pro.

Camera system equivalent of 8 conventional cameras

Apple has also made major improvements in the camera department with this generation. The front camera features a new 18MP Centre Stage lens with several new capabilites.

This include support for simultaneous recording on the front and rear and switching between portrait and landscape framing.

All three rear cameras feature a 48MP sensor with Apple’s Fusion capabilities, which the company said supported the equivalent of eight conventional camera lenses.

The telephoto camera supports up to 4x optical-quality zoom with a 100mm focal length and 8x optical-quality zoom with a 200mm focal length.

On the video front, Apple has added support for ProRes RAW capture and Genlock for easy multi-camera syncing, aimed at professional filmmakers.

Launch date and prices

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will be available in three colours — dark blue, silver, and orange.

In the US, the Pro will start at $1,099 with 256GB storage. The Max model with the same capacity will start at $1,199.

For the first time, the Pro Max model will also be available with 2TB storage, double the previous maximum of 1TB.

The South African launch date and pricing of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max remain to be confirmed.

Last year, Apple’s iPhone 16 pre-orders and availability dates in South Africa matched those in the US for the first time.

Apple said that more than 63 countries will see pre-orders go live at 05:00 AM Pacific Day Time on 12 September 2025, with availability from 19 September.

For 22 other countries, new Pro models will only be launching on 26 September. Below are specifications and images of the new flagship smartphones.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max OS iOS 26 Display Pro: 6.3-inch 2,622 x 1,206 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate



Pro Max: 6.9-inch 1,320 x 2,868 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Apple A19 Pro Memory Unspecified Storage 256GB | 512GB | 1TB | 2TB (Pro Max only) Rear camera 48MP + 48MP + 48MP Front camera 18MP + 3D depth sensor Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 Ports USB-C Dimensions Pro: 150 x 71.9 x 8.75mm (206g)



Pro Max: 163.4 x 78 x 8.75mm (233g) Battery and charging Pro: Up to 33 hours video playback



Pro Max: Up to 39 hours video playback



Up to 50% charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or 30 minutes with 30W adapter

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max