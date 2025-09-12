iPhone 17 and new Apple Watch South African pricing revealed — up to R52,499

South African retailers have opened pre-orders for Apple’s latest iPhones, smartwatches, and premium earbuds.

The US tech giant unveiled its iPhone 17 series on Tuesday. The biggest change is the scrapping of a Plus model and the addition of an ultra-slim option called the iPhone Air.

The Pro smartphones also feature a major chassis redesign and component layout adjustments, with Apple switching to an aluminium unibody design with improved thermal management.

The Pro also features a larger camera bump, where Apple has moved some of the phone’s other components to make space for a larger battery.

Another noteworthy change across the range was the starting storage on each model increasing from 128GB to 256GB, which has been the case for Android flagships for some time.

Digicape and iStore had identical prices for all models, while Amazon.co.za was R50 to R200 more affordable on some models.

The one exception was the iPhone 17 512GB, which was about R800 less at Amazon than at the other two stores.

The standard iPhone 17 with 256GB storage starts at R20,599 on Amazon.co.za and R20,799 on Digicape and iStore.

The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB was priced at R28,549 on Amazon and R28,599 on iStore. All three retailers have the same R31,299 price for the most affordable Pro Max model.

The iPhone Air 256GB model was also priced at R25,999 from all three retailers, although the 512GB and 1TB versions were R100 less from Amazon.

The most expensive option is the iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB, a new storage option. It was priced at R52,399 from Amazon.co.za and R52,499 at Digicape and iStore.

The table below summarises the pre-order prices of the iPhone 17 series from the three retailers in South Africa.

Model Amazon.co.za Digicape

iStore iPhone 17 256GB R20,799 R20,799 iPhone 17 512GB R26,199 R26,299 iPhone 17 Pro 256GB R28,549 R28,599 iPhone 17 Pro 512GB R33,899 R33,999 iPhone 17 Pro 1TB R39,399 R39,499 iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB R31,299 R31,299 iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB R36,699 R36,799 iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB R41,899 R41,999 iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB R52,399 R52,499 iPhone Air 256GB R25,999 R25,999 iPhone Air 512GB R31,399 R31,499 iPhone Air 1TB R36,699 R36,799

New Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3

The retailers have also launched pre-orders for its three new smartwatch models and latest the AirPods Pro 3.

The latest generation of its premium in-ear wireless earbuds features substantially improved active noise cancellation and support for real-time AI-powered language translation.

The company’s new entry-level SE smartwatch gets an always-on display and an array of new health-focused features.

The mainline Watch Series 11 has received an upgraded battery with up to 24 hours of runtime between charges, a stronger glass display with better scratch resistance, and improved sleep tracking features.

The top-of-the-line Watch Ultra 3 also features a wider-angle OLED display with thinner bezels and LTPO3.

Its biggest addition is satellite texting capability. However, it is unclear whether this feature will be available in South Africa, as it needs to be supported by the user’s cellular plan.

As is the case with the iPhone 17 series, pricing was similar between the retailers, apart from a few models that were R100 less on Amazon.

The table below summarises the pre-order prices of the Apple Watch SE 3, Watch Series 11, and Watch Ultra 3 from Amazon, Digicape, and iStore.