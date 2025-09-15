iPhone 17 contract prices in South Africa revealed

Apple’s iPhone 17 line-up, including the all-new iPhone Air, is available for pre-order on Vodacom’s website. Prices start from R749 per month on a four-year contract.

The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the new flagship devices on 9 September 2025. For customers who place pre-orders with Vodacom, the smartphones will start shipping on 19 September.

“Vodacom will offer Apple’s latest products, including iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3,” it stated.

“With the launch of the new Apple iPhone range, Vodacom customers will be among the first to get their hands on the latest models featuring eSIM capability.”

Apple unveiled the new smartphones at its “Awe-Dropping” event earlier this month. At the same time, it launched its first Air model, which offers Pro performance in an ultra-slim form factor.

“This is the biggest leap ever for iPhone,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple said the iPhone Air features a breakthrough design. It is just 5.6mm thick and has a large, thin-bezel display.

“iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made. The grade 5 titanium frame is strong, with an elegant high-gloss mirror finish, and a new plateau on the back that is precision-milled,” it said.

Crucial to its design is the “plateau” — what most would call the camera bump — which houses the cameras, speaker, and various in-house chips.

“This maximises space for the battery to deliver remarkable all-day battery life,” Apple added.

The base model iPhone 17 also got some key upgrades, including a larger, brighter display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz.

All the new Apple smartphones featured upgraded ceramic glass protection on the display, which Apple dubbed Ceramic Shield 2. The iPhone Air sports Ceramic Shield 2 on its rear too.

Apple iPhone Air

The devices all pack next-generation Apple silicon designed for smartphones, with the base iPhone 17 getting the Apple A19 chip, comprising a six-core CPU and five-core GPU.

The Air, Pro, and Pro Max get the higher-specced Apple A19 Pro, comprising a six-core CPU and GPU. However, the Air’s chip is slightly downgraded with one less GPU core.

Apple said the A19 Pro is the fastest chip in any smartphone, thanks to its increased memory bandwidth and second-generation dynamic caching architecture.

“Neural Accelerators are built into each GPU core, bringing up to 3x the peak GPU compute over the previous generation, excellent for powering generative AI models running on device,” it said

Regarding photographic capabilities, the new iPhones feature fusion cameras, which the company said are effectively multiple cameras in one.

The Air gets a single 48MP fusion camera, while the iPhone 17 has a dual-fusion rear camera setup.

The base iPhone’s dual camera includes a 48MP primary shooter, an optical quality telephoto sensor, and another 48MP ultrawide fusion camera.

The Pro models up the hardware to triple-fusion rear cameras, all featuring a 48MP sensor and Apple’s fusion camera capabilities. It said the system supports the equivalent of eight conventional camera lenses.

The table below summarises Vodacom’s contract pricing for the iPhone 17 line-up. We included the starting pricing for each device for 48, 36, and 24-month contracts.