Apple iPhone 17 prices revealed in South Africa

Cash prices for Apple’s new iPhone lineup, comprising the iPhone 17 base, Pro, and Pro Max models, and the all-new iPhone Air, are now available on various retailer websites.

The base iPhone 17 starts at R20,799, the Pro at R28,499, and the Pro Max at R30,999. The iPhone Air, Apple’s first slimmed-down smartphone, starts at R25,999.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 at its “Awe Dropping” event on 9 September 2025, alongside the launch of the iPhone Air, which it said offers Pro performance in an ultra-slim form factor.

“This is the biggest leap ever for iPhone,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple explained that the iPhone Air has a breakthrough design: it is just 5.6mm thick and has a large, thin-bezel display.

“iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made. The grade 5 titanium frame is strong, with an elegant high-gloss mirror finish, and a new plateau on the back that is precision-milled,” it said.

Much of the innovation with the new design is in the “plateau”, or what most people would call the camera bump, which houses the cameras, speakers, and several in-house chips.

“This maximises space for the battery to deliver remarkable all-day battery life,” Apple said.

The base iPhone 17 received some much-needed display upgrades. The new display measures 6.3 inches and features a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits and an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz.

This makes it the first base-model iPhone to feature a display with a refresh rate higher than 60Hz. Apple said it is also the brightest display ever in an iPhone.

The entire lineup features upgraded ceramic glass protection on the display, dubbed Ceramic Shield 2, and Apple said the iPhone Air sports the protective technology on its rear as well.

The range packs Apple’s next-generation silicon designed for smartphones. The base iPhone 17 gets the Apple A19 chip, comprising a six-core CPU and five-core GPU.

The Air, Pro, and Pro Max get the higher-specced Apple A19 Pro, comprising a six-core CPU and GPU. However, the Air’s chip is slightly downgraded with one less GPU core.

According to Apple, the A19 Pro is the fastest chip in any smartphone due to its increased memory bandwidth and second-generation dynamic caching architecture.

Cameras and neural accelerators

Apple’s iPhone Air

“Neural Accelerators are built into each GPU core, bringing up to 3x the peak GPU compute over the previous generation, excellent for powering generative AI models running on device,” it said

Regarding cameras, the new iPhones feature Apple’s fusion camera technology, which it said effectively offers multiple cameras in one.

The Air gets a single 48MP fusion camera, while the iPhone 17 has a dual-fusion rear camera setup.

The base iPhone’s dual camera includes a 48MP primary shooter, an optical quality telephoto sensor, and another 48MP ultrawide fusion camera.

The Pro models up the hardware to triple-fusion rear cameras, all featuring a 48MP sensor and Apple’s fusion camera capabilities.

Apple said the system supports the equivalent of eight conventional camera lenses.

The table below summarises pricing for the new Apple iPhone lineup from Digicape, iStore, and Takealot.