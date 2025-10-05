Warning about new Uber laws in South Africa

South Africa’s new e-hailing regulations will harm already-exploited individual drivers, while international ride-hailing companies continue to operate unchecked, the South African e-hailing association (SAEHA) has warned.

“While these burdensome regulatory requirements target individual operators, the government has overlooked addressing more critical systemic issues,” SAEHA deputy secretary Trevor Mathebula told Newsday.

Mathebula said these systemic issues concern the role and accountability of international app platforms like Uber and Bolt.

After many years of consultations and revisions, the Department of Transport gazetted amendments to the National Land Transport Act for implementation on Friday, 12 September 2025.

The changes aim to address the legal grey area in which e-hailing services have operated in South Africa for over a decade.

The department said that other taxi-type operators on the streets have treated these services as illegal.

The new laws prescribe that e-hailing drivers and app operators in South Africa must meet several requirements, including:

All drivers must have public transport operator licences, like metered and minibus taxi drivers

All vehicles used for e-hailing must have markings or logos showing their purpose

All e-hailing vehicles must be fitted with panic buttons for quick emergency response

E-hailing companies must be appropriately registered as tax-paying companies in South Africa

E-hailing companies can be fined up to R100,000 or two years’ imprisonment for failure to ensure drivers adhere to the new regulations

“Requiring drivers to brand their vehicles openly exposes them to undue risk by making them easier targets for criminals and rival operators,” said Mathebula.

This follows recent violence where an e-hailing driver was stabbed and set on fire in his vehicle at Mopanya Mall in Soweto in August 2025.

“The measure may inadvertently endanger lives rather than protect them,” Mathebula said.

Onerous and costly regulations

An e-hailing driver’s car was set alight outside Mopanya Mall in Soweto, with him inside.

Panic buttons must be installed at the driver’s expense. Drivers will also be confined to specific geographic zones.

After picking up passengers, e-hailing drivers must return to their designated geographic zone before picking up another fare.

While e-hailing drivers face a much higher regulatory burden, Mathebula said the department’s rules for app developers are laxer.

Besides the fines and threat of imprisonment if they fail to crack down on drivers, apps must be registered with regulators. Mathebula argues this is insufficient to control global giants like Uber and Bolt.

In a statement, Uber said that it was assessing the requirements of the new legislation and remained committed to working with government and industry partners to support a smooth transition.

“Our focus remains on ensuring drivers can earn sustainably, while maintaining strong safety and compliance standards and delivering a seamless experience for riders,” Uber said.

Driver skill standards

Rob Handfield-Jones, Driving.co.za managing director

Driving.co.za managing director and driver skills specialist Rob Handfield-Jones has a different perspective on the Department of Transport’s new legislation.

He has cautioned that the new laws governing e-hailing in South Africa won’t address a key problem with services like Bolt and Uber — safe driving practices.

“The sole nod in that direction is that the driver should have a licence, but the Special Investigating Unit keeps finding that half of all new licences are fraudulent,” he said.

“The net impact of the regulations on driving skill is zero. If your e-hailing driver bought their licence, that’s who’s driving you around.”

Handfield-Jones said that the requirement for a Professional Drivers’ Permit (PrDP) was also a bureaucratic formality. “There’s no skills test for passenger transport,” he said.

The driving skills expert recently wrote to Parliament’s transport portfolio committee to suggest that the country completely overhaul the PrDP, as it had “zero impact” on driver safety or professionalism.

“It’s just a bureaucratic chore like the other old licences which the country scrapped because they weren’t realistically beneficial, like dog licences, radio licences and bicycle licences,” he said.

In his submission to Parliament, Handfield-Jones said that using the term “professional” in the permit carried no meaning.

“On a reading of the legislation, it’s someone who holds a Professional Driving Permit, and nothing more,” he said.

“This circular logic can be confirmed by cross-referencing the Act’s definition and requirements regarding professional drivers to the prescriptions of the Regulations.”

He explained that the only concession to professionalism in South Africa’s traffic law is the requirement that drivers who transport hazardous goods undergo special training.

“That doesn’t make them less likely to crash, nor even ‘professional’,” he said. “A professional driver should distinguish themselves in excellent driving skills, to a standard which far exceeds that of the everyday driver.”

Among his proposals was that the committee engage with the Road Traffic Management Corporation to develop a legally-binding driving and operating standard for those who drive for hire or reward.

A version of this article was first published by Newsday and is reproduced with permission.