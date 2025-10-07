Bad news for MTN customers who want to trade in their smartphones

MTN South Africa has temporarily suspended smartphone trade-ins for discounts as part of a comprehensive review of the process.

The company confirmed the development after an MTN customer reported that he was unable to get a discount on an iPhone 17 contract by trading in his iPhone 13.

He explained that he had been an iPhone user for several years and had used the trade-in service at the iStore to do contract upgrades with MTN for his last two upgrade cycles.

A consultant at an iStore initially said his iPhone 13 trade-in value was R8,000, which he could use to reduce the monthly payments on his new device contract.

However, his excitement was quickly squashed after the consultant found the system could not do an upgrade and that MTN would not allow him to trade it in.

“I decided to go to the MTN store in the same mall to get an answer, but the consultants could not give me one,” the customer said.

“When I got home, I called MTN head office to speak to a consultant who worked with upgrades and she told me that she can see on her system that I am not allowed to do a trade-in.

Thereafer, he contacted a VIP Customer Relations consultant who had previously sent an email stating that she would assist him with his upgrade.

“I sent her an email with my trade-in concern, and she gave a short reply saying that MTN does not allow trade-ins with any manufacturer anymore.”

The customer was frustrated because neither the iStore nor the MTN store’s employees were aware of the change.

“I will be holding on to my iPhone 13 and will be switching to Vodacom to trade it in with them after 20 years with MTN because I refuse to pay over R1,000 a month with MTN,” he said.

MTN explains that trade-ins are paused

Asked about the situation, an MTN South Africa spokesperson confirmed to MyBroadband that the operator had paused trade-in transactions across brands until further notice.

They said MTN was undertaking a “comprehensive review” of trade-in processes. “This pause is aimed at ensuring that the customer experience is significantly enhanced,” the spokesperson said.

MTN said it was engaging directly with the customer to ensure a fair and satisfactory resolution. “MTN remains committed to transparency, customer care, and regulatory compliance,” they said.

“We regret that this was not clearly communicated to the customer in this case, and we are actively working to improve consistency in messaging around the interim process across our channels.”

While the operator did not elaborate on any shortcomings in the customer experience, several MyBroadband Forum members have previously reported issues with the trade-in service.

Among the common issues reported was that a discount would be applied for the first few months of the contract before being removed.

One customer kept a copy of the trade-in agreement and took it to a store to resolve the issue. After their visit, they received a message that it was resolved, but the discount was still not applied to their account.

An employee at one MTN store subsequently told the customer that roughly a dozen other customers had reported the same problem.

Another major outlet that recently stopped accepting trade-ins is the Samsung South African online store.

The retailer used to offer attractive trade-in promotions — including a recurring R10,000 discount — for people trading older flagship smartphones from various brands for the latest Galaxy S Series.

MTN customers can still get cash or discounts on their devices from several outlets, including Cellucity, Digicape, iStore, and WeFix.