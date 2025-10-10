Joburg coalition in tatters after parties quit WhatsApp group

The City of Johannesburg’s minority party coalition has effectively collapsed after six of the 10 parties left the WhatsApp group, reports News24.

The coalition uses WhatsApp to hold meetings and discuss internal issues. The quarrel started after the minority governing parties held their lekgotla on WhatsApp on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

Before the lekgotla, the African Independent Congress’ (AIC) Margaret Arnolds penned a letter announcing that six parties would leave the coalition.

She then exited the WhatsApp group on Saturday, 4 October 2025, and five other coalition members followed her lead.

Despite the exit, Arnolds is adamant that the minority parties remain part of the government of local unity, which comprises the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Patriotic Alliance (PA), and other minority parties.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero told News24 that the parties are engaging over the matter, and the engagement is set to take place on Monday, 13 October 2025.

The parties that have left include the AIC, the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), the African Peoples Convention (APC), the United Independent Movement (UIM), the GOOD party, and the Congress of the People (COPE).

Arnolds’ letter was addressed to the rest of the coalition members: Al Jama-ah, the African Heart Congress (AHC), the United Democratic Movement (UDM), and the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

A minority governing party member said they believe Arnolds left because she was demoted as chair of the minority bloc, considering her letter was dated 1 October, pre-empting the lekgotla’s outcome.

Tensions have been rising within the Johannesburg coalition, and some minority parties were considering pulling out in August 2025.

They reportedly planned to leave due to disagreements with the leading party, the ANC. Former mayor and Al Jama-ah councillor, Kabelo Gwamanda, said the ANC doesn’t recognise the minority parties as original partners.

Minority parties send a letter to Joburg Mayor

Dada Morero, City of Johannesburg Mayor

Of the 270 seats in the council, the ANC holds 91, the Democratic Alliance (DA) holds 70, ActionSA holds 44, the EFF holds 29, the PA holds nine, and the Inkatha Freedom Party holds seven.

The minority governing parties (MGP) hold a total of seven seats, which gave the coalition a majority in the house, with 136 of the 270 seat s total.

Gwamanda said the coalition was salvageable if the MGP were given the finance portfolio. The MGP wrote a letter to Morero, stating the position should go to Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad.

The MMC of transport was another executive committee position left vacant. It was recently filled by the PA’s Kenny Kunene, who previously occupied the position but resigned after being found at murder-accused Katiso Molefe’s home.

Gwamanda stated that when the coalition voted for a new mayor, the ANC promised the MGP MMC positions in exchange for their votes. This was initially the case when Morero was elected mayor.

Morero announced that ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu would become speaker, and Arnolds, who had been serving as speaker, would be appointed finance MMC.

The other executive council position held by the MGP is the community development portfolio, which PAC councillor Tebogo Nkokou manages.

Gwamanda held the portfolio until November 2024, when Morero fired him amid allegations of fraud.

ANC Greater Johannesburg Regional Secretary Sasabona Maganya said the promise of the MGP getting two MMC positions changed when Arnolds was appointed speaker.

Maganya said the speaker position has a far more influential role in the council and effectively replaced the second MMC position promised during negotiations.

“We took her back as a speaker because she has the expertise. We need an experienced speaker,” he said.

“The ANC will take the MMC finance role. There are allegations that Al Jama-ah has been talking to the opposition. This shows they are not in the coalition. But the coalition is intact and there is no crisis.”