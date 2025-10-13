I tested the cheapest 4G smartphone I could find, and was severely disappointed

I recently bought and tested a Hisense U607 4G smartphone, and found it nearly unusable. Glacial performance, inconsistent touch response, and a lack of free storage space made the experience extremely frustrating.

We have tested budget smartphones in the past with varying results, and when we saw a 4G Android smartphone available for only R399, we decided to see how it stacks up.

The Hisense U607 is available from a few different shops, but we bought it at our local Pep for R399, which included a Vodacom SIM card.

The phone is dual SIM with one of its card slots network locked to Vodacom. Therefore, it can be used with other networks as long as there is an active Vodacom SIM in the primary slot.

It offers a 4” screen, quad-core processor, 8 GB of storage with 1 GB RAM, a 5 MP camera and a 1500 mAh battery.

The phone runs Android 11 Go, which is a stripped-down version of Android meant for lower-performance devices.

The phone came packaged with a micro USB charging brick and a cheap set of headphones.

My daily driver is a high-end Samsung-manufactured Android smartphone, and I was not expecting spectacular performance from the U607. However, I was still disappointed.

The device is extremely slow out of the box, and only gets worse as you rapidly fill up the 8GB of storage by installing one or two apps.

Swiping between pages on the main screen takes between 1 and 2 seconds, which is only a taste of the loading times to come.

Typing is infuriating, as the touch response is inconsistent and letters take a second or two to appear. This means you have to wait for each letter to appear, in case it did not register on the touch screen.

Outside the touch response, while the screen is small and the resolution is not great, the viewing angles are decent, and the display looks pretty good for a device in this price range.

Poor software performance

The primary reason to consider a smartphone in this price range rather than a feature phone is to run software like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Twitter/X.

In this respect, the device also struggled. The YouTube app took around 10 seconds to open. Once loaded, it performed poorly, with videos stuttering even at 360p.

Severely undermining the device’s value was that installing WhatsApp caused it to present a warning that it was running out of space.

The user would have to constantly manage the data stored on the device, pruning photos and deleting old messages to ensure they could continue to receive WhatsApps.

At least the 5MP main camera performed as expected. Although nothing special, it did work. Images come out dull and blurry, but that is quite normal for lower-end smartphones.

Limited free storage space

We originally intended to use the phone for a few days to determine its usability, but quickly backed out of that idea when we started getting storage warnings while installing basics like WhatsApp.

Although the U607 is a functional 4G smartphone, buyers in this price range should think twice before committing their hard-earned money to such a device.

If you need to get a 4G phone as cheaply as possible, there are many feature phones on the market that cost less money.

For those who can afford to pay slightly more, there are many slightly more expensive options with smartphone capabilities that offer a usable experience.