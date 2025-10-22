I tested the cheapest 5G smartphone in South Africa, and it is everything you need

I recently bought and tested an MTN Icon 5G, the cheapest 5G smartphone in South Africa, and it is a fantastic device for the R999.90 that Edgars charges for it.

The MTN Icon 5G is a rebranded ZTE Blade A75 that the mobile operator launched in November 2024 at a recommended retail price of R2,499.

By March 2025, the price had already come down by R600, with merchants on Takealot selling it for R1,899. Six months later, MTN had knocked another R900 off the price.

When MTN launched the Icon 5G, it said the device was part of its effort to give everyone in South Africa access to the latest mobile technologies, including those who may not have access to high-end devices.

In addition to 5G connectivity, the smartphone’s key features include a 6.6-inch display, 50MP plus 2MP dual rear cameras, 128GB internal storage, 4GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

“We are excited to bring this affordable 5G smartphone to the South African market,” at MTN South Africa’s general manager for devices, Thando Gabela, said when they launched the Icon 5G.

“This is another significant step in our mission to ensure that all South Africans have access to fast, reliable, and affordable mobile communication, regardless of their economic background.”

MTN said that the Icon 5G smartphone provides an affordable entry point for customers who want the benefits of 5G technology, including faster data speeds and lower latency.

By providing an affordable, 5G-enabled device, MTN said it was enabling customers to future-proof their mobile connectivity without the need for a significant financial investment.

“The penetration of 4G and 5G-capable smartphones continues to grow across our customer base,” said Gabela.

“This growing trend is a clear reflection of MTN’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and bringing next-generation connectivity to more people.”

Gabela said that increased adoption of 4G and 5G devices empowers people with faster, more reliable services, unlocking new opportunities for education, business, and personal growth.

“This is a pivotal step forward in our journey to connect more people, foster innovation, and create a more inclusive digital ecosystem for all,” he said.

Icon 5G experience tested end-to-end

After the disappointing experience with the cheapest 4G smartphone we could find, expectations were very low.

We ordered the Icon 5G online from Edgars for R999.90, which included free shipping. While the listing said an MTN SIM was included, we did not receive one with our order.

However, the phone was also not network locked as stated on the listing, which was an unexpected delight.

The phone arrived in a bright yellow MTN-branded box with the standout features listed on the side.

It includes the phone, a gel cover, a 10W ZTE charging brick, a USB-C cable, and a set of basic wired earphones.

Hands-on with the MTN Icon 5G

The MTN Icon 5G immediately feels much more premium in the hand than some of the other cheap smartphones on the market.

It features a 6.6″ 120Hz IPS display, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also offers dual SIM capability; surprisingly, none of our SIM slots were network-locked.

The overall experience using the device is great. We did not experience any slowdowns, and the 120Hz screen feels responsive.

The IPS display only has a 1612×720 resolution, which translates to a pixel density of around 270 pixels per inch.

While setting up the phone, we were also surprised to find a fingerprint sensor on the side under the power button, making unlocking quick and simple.

We took the phone along on a few network testing outings, and it regularly outperformed a Samsung S22+ and some Oppo Reno 5G devices in 5G network speeds.

This outstanding network performance is likely part of the reason MTN decided to offer a white-labelled version of the ZTE device.

Interestingly, although the phone had the option to enable smart switching between 4G and 5G, we were unable to completely disable 5G connectivity.

This feature is available on most other 5G smartphones and is often used to improve battery life.

It feels unfair to compare a R999 smartphone to modern flagships, but the Icon holds its own. We only found two significant snags, which may be dealbreakers to some.

The Icon does not have expandable storage or eSIM support. The processor is also much slower than most flagships, and the camera quality is not quite up to par, but that depends greatly on the use case.

The 50MP shooter is just fine for taking simple indoor pictures, and we never felt any significant slowdown while doing everyday tasks.

The following pictures are simple point and click comparison pictures with a Samsung S22+ and the MTN Icon on default settings.

Test picture with the Samsung S22+

Test picture with the MTN Icon 5G

Outdoor picture with the Samsung S22+

Outdoor picture with the MTN Icon 5G

The Icon definitely did not perform as well as the Samsung in terms of colour accuracy, but focused better, especially in outdoor pictures.

If you take pictures for a living or want a mobile gaming machine, the Icon 5G may not be the device for you.

Everyone else probably does not need much more than the MTN Icon 5G.

MTN Icon 5G specifications