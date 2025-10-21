Samsung and Huawei top South Africa’s smartphone media sentiment rankings

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report revealed that Samsung and Huawei achieved the highest scores, followed by Xiaomi, Honor, and Hisense.

This shows that Samsung and Huawei have the best marketing and media strategies to ensure positive exposure in South Africa’s top online publications.

The media sentiment is tracked by Press Pulse, which developed an artificial intelligence (AI) sentiment-measuring system for online media reports.

The system focuses on South African business reporting from top-tier media publications and measures companies’ success in achieving positive exposure.

The sentiment ranking is based on the number of positive, neutral, or negative articles and the reach and influence of the publication where they are published.

Simply put, the more positive articles a company receives, the better its sentiment ranking. The inverse also holds.

Online media in South Africa is highly influential, which is why companies invest heavily in public relations and content marketing to get positive exposure.

However, before Press Pulse’s new sentiment system, it was difficult for companies to track their performance accurately.

The good news is that new advances in artificial intelligence have made it possible to measure media sentiment objectively.

The system uses natural language processing and deep learning for accurate sentiment detection.

Press Pulse makes it easy for companies to track their online media sentiment and gain insight into how they can improve.

Sentiment analysis for the top smartphone brands

The global smartphone market is highly competitive, with many tech giants fighting for market share. South Africa is no exception.

The top smartphone brands, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor, and Hisense, spend millions on marketing to promote their devices.

Positive media exposure is an essential part of an effective marketing strategy, and this is what Press Pulse measures.

In South Africa, Samsung achieved the best media sentiment score, followed by Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor, and Hisense.

The chart below shows the online media sentiment scores for South Africa’s top smartphone brands.