South African neighbourhoods with the most iPhones

MyBroadband Insights compared the number of unique Android and Apple devices in different areas of South Africa to find the neighbourhoods with the highest concentrations of iPhones.

We used data from the MyBroadband Speedtest App on Android and iOS from the third quarter of 2025 to perform this analysis.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

NAPAfrica provides all network operators at its peering points a free 10Gbps connection to the MyBroadband Speed Test platform.

This allows us to compare different connections in different locations fairly and ensure the best location tops the rankings.

Smartphone data was first downsampled by unique devices to ensure each device only counts once in an area.

We then filtered it to only look at areas where at least five Android and five iOS devices performed speed tests.

The top three areas with the most Apple devices compared to Androids are all in Sandton.

Bryanston took the top spot, with more than four times as many iOS devices, while Fourways had 3.4 times as many Apple devices as Android devices.

Sunninghill had 3.17 times as many iPhone tests as those done on Androids. Randpark Ridge and Middelburg complete the top five areas where Apple is king.

Cosmo City in Roodepoort took the top spot on the list where Androids rule. Six times as many Android devices performed tests here compared to Apple devices.

The Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Matroosfontein and Gordons Bay Central areas in Cape Town all recorded more than five times as many Androids as iPhones.

The list of areas where Android is king is rounded off by Reservoir Hills in Durban, where there were 5.2 times as many Androids as Apple devices.

The following table shows the areas in South Africa with the highest and lowest ratios of Apple to Android devices.