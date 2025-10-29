Big problem with some Samsung smartphones sold on Takealot

Several third-party sellers on Takealot are offering grey-import Samsung Galaxy smartphones without the legally required notices that they don’t come with local warranty support.

Buyers have also complained that the devices are region-locked to countries other than South Africa and therefore do not support a core feature — tap payments.

The issue was first brought to MyBroadband’s attention by a reader who wanted to buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from Takealot’s marketplace because it was competitively priced.

Before adding the phone to his basket, the reader noticed that several other buyers were complaining that the device was registered for the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia.

Some first discovered this when they found that they could not link their bank card to the phone for tap payments using the Samsung Wallet or Samsung Pay apps.

Access to these two apps can be limited if the user’s location does not match the phone’s country-specific code (CSC).

While there is third-party software that allows users to change this, the process is highly technical. An alternative is to use Google Wallet, which does not have this restriction.

However, the listed Galaxy S24 Ultra has another glaring problem. Several users explained that Samsung South Africa support confirmed the device was not eligible for its two-year local mobile device warranty.

If the smartphone malfunctions, the user will have to send it back to its country of origin for repairs at their own cost.

A quick search of the marketplace revealed that several other Samsung Galaxy smartphones from different resellers had received similar complaints from buyers.

“The phone is a grey import from the Middle East,” one reviewer of a Galaxy A55 on the store said. “It was not released for the South African market, so Samsung Wallet won’t work correctly,” said another.

South African law requires notice

A listing for a parallel import Galaxy S24 Ultra on Takealot

Parallel or grey imports refer to products brought from one country to another via an unofficial distribution or sales channel.

Global supply chains have improved substantially in the past few years, making it easier and more affordable for individuals and small local businesses to bypass official distributors.

These businesses then resell the products in South Africa, often at highly competitive prices. The sale of the products is not the issue, failing to notify shoppers about their “grey” status is the real problem.

Legal firms Adams & Adams and Michalsons Attorneys previously told MyBroadband that consumers must get mandatory notices when buying grey goods in South Africa.

Section 25 (2) of the Consumer Protection states that a person who markets a parallel import with its original trademark must attach a “conspicuous” notice to those goods.

This aims to inform consumers that these goods are not covered by any guarantee from the authorised distributor, enabling them to make an informed buying decision.

“The notice must be legible, in plain language and placed in a visible location on the product where consumers are likely to notice it,” Adams & Adams senior associate Melissa Morris said.

“If the grey goods feature a trademark, the notice must clearly indicate that the goods have been imported without the approval of the registered trademark owner.”

In addition, the notice must also specify that no guarantee or warranty will be honoured by any authorised importer of the goods.

The law firms said that consumers who experience a problem with a grey import that had no notice may be entitled to a free return or replacement from the supplier.

MyBroadband asked Takealot whether it required resellers to follow the CPA’s requirements when it came to labelling listings, but it did not provide feedback by the time of publication.

While some specialised businesses like Connected Devices offer warranties on their parallel imports, smaller sellers operating on third-party marketplaces often do not.

In some cases, a tech manufacturer may offer a global traveller warranty that provides free or low-cost repairs in countries other than where the product was first bought.

Samsung has an Overseas Product Repair Warranty, but it does not cover grey goods or parallel import products that were not bought from itself or a foreign Samsung authorised reseller.