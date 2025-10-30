Vodacom brings Swarovski-studded Motorola Razr to South Africa

South African residents can now get their hands on the special Swarovski crystal edition of the Motorola Razr 60 exclusively through Vodacom.

The network operator lists the device with a cash price of R19,999. It is also available on contract for R1,179 per month over two years, R899 per month over three years, and R779 per month over four years.

The device features 35 Swarovski crystal studs embedded in the rear cover, and is categorised under Motorola’s Brilliant Collection.

Sharay Shams, general manager of Motorola MEA, described the Brilliant Collection as a statement of intent.

“With the Motorola Brilliant Collection Swarovski edition and Razr 60, we’re bringing foldable innovation, premium design, and AI-powered experiences to a market that’s ready for the next evolution in mobile technology,” he said.

“Our partnership with Vodacom ensures we deliver not just devices, but complete lifestyle solutions tailored to South African consumers.”

In August 2025, Motorola announced that it had partnered with Swarovski for its debut collection, which includes crystal-studded editions of the Razr 60 and Moto Buds.

“With every collection, Motorola will spotlight elite craftsmanship, purposeful innovation, and unexpected pairings that redefine how technology looks and feels,” it said.

“The Motorola Razr, accented with dazzling Swarovski crystals, stands as the epitome of meticulous craftsmanship and timeless luxury.”

The foldable smartphone features a leather-inspired finish in a 3D-quilted pattern and a colour it has dubbed “Pantone Ice Melt”.

The Swarovski Moto Buds appeared to be bundled with the Razr 60 in Vodacom’s listing. The buds feature Sound by Bose and an array of Swarovski crystals.

“The open-ear form allows users to stay connected to their environment, perfect for commuting, running, or simply going about their day,” said Motorola.

It added that the buds are lightweight and fit securely and comfortably on the outer ear, enabling extended wear without fatigue.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition specs and pricing

Vodacom is selling the special edition Motorola Razr 60 for R19,999 once-off, and on contracts with prices ranging from R799 to R1,179 per month, depending on the contract duration.

The foldable smartphone has an external 3.6-inch 1,066 x 1,056-pixel AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

When unfolded, the internal AMOLED display measures 6.9 inches and has a 2,640 x 1,080-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Regarding performance, it packs a Mediatek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone features a dual-camera system on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary wide-angle shooter and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. Selfies are taken with a 32MP front camera.

Regarding connectivity, the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition supports 5G cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi 6e, and Bluetooth 5.4.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 30W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging. Below are the full specifications for the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition.