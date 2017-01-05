Google Assistant coming to Android TV

The Google Assistant is coming to Android TV in the coming months as part of an update for TVs and set-top boxes.

“You’ll be able to ask the Google Assistant for help so you can enjoy the content you love, faster than ever, on the best screen in your house,” said Google.

“No more typing or struggling to get to what you’re looking for – just ask the Google Assistant for help and you’re off to the races.”

The commands available via Google Assistant on Android TV include:

Play content: “Play Stranger Things on Netflix.”

“Play Stranger Things on Netflix.” Discover content: “Search YouTube for Jimmy Kimmel.” You can also ask a follow-up if you’re interested in more videos.

“Search YouTube for Jimmy Kimmel.” You can also ask a follow-up if you’re interested in more videos. Get answers: “Tell me about Jurassic Park?”

“Tell me about Jurassic Park?” Set the right mood: “Dim the lights.”

“Dim the lights.” Get ready for your day: “How long will it take to get to work?”

In the coming months, the Google Assistant on Android TV will come to the Nvidia Shield, along with all Android TVs in the US running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or Android 7.0 Nougat.