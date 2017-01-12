Telegram launches new version of desktop app

Telegram has graduated to version 1.0, which sports a new design and support for custom themes.

“Consistent material design, great animations, and support for custom themes make Telegram for Windows, Mac, and Linux the tool for messaging from your Mac or PC,” said the company.

Telegram said the best thing about its desktop app is that it automatically syncs messages from a user’s phone with their PC.

“Just install it and log in to your account. All your messages, documents, photos, and videos will be synced for you from the secure cloud.”

“You can even start typing on your phone, then continue on your desktop when you reach home or work.”

