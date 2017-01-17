People downloaded more apps and spent more time using them last year

App Annie’s 2016 Retrospective report shows that worldwide app downloads grew by 15% from 2015 to 2016, while the time spent in apps grew by 25%.

The growth drove app store revenue, and publishers payments from Google Play and the Apple App Store were up by 40%.

According to the report, the global revenue growth rates for the iOS App Store and Google Play were greater in 2016 than 2015.

“While mature markets experienced strong growth, emerging markets – including India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil – saw even more impressive gains,” said App Annie.

Gaming continued to drive the majority of app store revenue, with Pokémon Go headlining in 2016.

2016 also ended with the release of Super Mario Run, which became the top app in 148 countries.

Shopping was another segment with impressive gains. Time spent in these apps grew by 30% in the US for the month of November.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom experienced some of the highest growth rates in the number of sessions in shopping apps this past year.

Video streaming also delivered strong growth in revenue as premium content – including sports and live streaming apps – grew in users and engagement.