Are you smart enough to break this code?

WeThinkCode has launched a coding challenge titled “<br> the Code”, which challenges talented South Africans to decrypt an encoded message [See: WeThinkCode Facebook page].

WeThinkCode is a peer-to-peer tech institution which was launched in Johannesburg in 2016, dedicated to transforming technology education to address the IT skills shortage in SA.

In partnership with Ecole 42 in France, WeThinkCode trains software engineers in a problem-solving environment over a period of two years.

The programme is free and open to candidates aged 17 to 35 – regardless of education, socio-economic background, or financial means.

“In May 2017, WeThinkCode will welcome 200 new students to join our tuition-free course in software engineering,” said WeThinkCode founder Camille Agon.

“We are looking for great problem solvers from all backgrounds, between 17 to 35.”

If these problems are too difficult, you can always try the online tests at WeThinkCode.

WeThinkCode “<br> the Code”

The WeThinkCode “<br> the Code” challenge has three problems, with each challenge giving you a clue to solve the next one.

The first person to solve the three challenges will be offered a space at the WeThinkCode Bootcamp in April, without having to take the compulsory tests.

The three WeThinkCode challenges are detailed below.

Challenge 1

-[——->+<]>.>–[—–>+<]>.[—>+<]>–.–[->++++<]>+.———-.++++++.-[—->+<]>+++.—[->++++<]>+.——-.———-.+.+++++++++++++.+.+.+[->+++<]>++.+++++++++++++.———-.-[—>+<]>-.—[->++++<]>.————.+.++++++++++.+[—->+<]>+++.+[—–>+<]>.——–.[—>+<]>—-..++[->+++<]>++.++++++.–.–[—>+<]>-.–[->++++<]>-.-[->+++<]>-.++++++++.+++++++++++.[—->+<]>+++.++[->+++<]>.+++++++++.+++.[–>+++++<]>+++.++[->+++<]>.-[—>+<]>–.—.++.————.—.+++++++++++++.[–>+++++<]>+++.-[—>++<]>-.+++++.+++++.+.–.+++.+[->+++<]>+.-[—>+<]>–.———–.++++++.-.+++++.+[–>+++++<]>-.

Challenge 2

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

Challenge 3

XlfeX1feXlfeCv0gYGkqCvfeYv1oYF0gCvf8KG4eYv0gYF0gYF0gYF0gYF4eXlfeXlfeXl4eXlfhJlfeCv0gYGkqCv0gYv0gYIfgCvfeXlf8KG4hYF0gYF0gYF0gYF0gYv0gYF4gYIfgYF0

The challenge graphics

