Kodi in the sights of anti-piracy group

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) is concerned over the “illegal use” of media player application Kodi, Variety reported.

MPAA chairman Christopher Dodd said new-generation piracy sees TV boxes loaded with software that lets viewers access unlicensed content.

He said one example was a Kodi-based box that offered 160 options for illegally downloading the film “Bridge of Spies”.

These boxes can be purchased on sites like Amazon and dealing with this use of Kodi was problematic, he said.

“Pirate” TV boxes in South Africa

In South Africa, the Southern African Federation Against Copyright Theft recently brought a case against a company selling these boxes locally.

The prosecutor of the case made a deal where the offending company pleaded guilty to one count of contravening the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

Neither of the company’s directors were held criminally liable.