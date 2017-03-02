Microsoft Outlook for Mac gets Google Calendar and Contacts support

Microsoft has added support for Google Calendar and Contacts to Outlook 2016 for Mac. The new feature will be available first to the Office Insider Fast community.

“While today marks the beginning of this roll-out, we need your help to test drive and provide feedback on the experience,” said Microsoft.

Availability will be expanded over the coming weeks, before becoming available to Office 365 customers later this year.

To become an Insider, open Outlook, click Help > Check for Updates, and follow the directions found there. Not all Insiders will see the new Google account experience right away.

“Outlook will notify you when this feature becomes available, with a prompt asking you to add your Google account. If you have an existing Google account connected to Outlook, you can remove it after setting up the new experience.”

