Setting up a sandbox – How to keep your PC safe from dodgy files

Tech-savvy computer users know how to avoid dangerous websites or downloading files which could damage their system.

If a harmful file is downloaded or users navigate to a dangerous website, antivirus programs and other protection methods should prevent the content from being accessed.

However, it is sometimes necessary to access this content despite the risks.

If you need to open a dangerous link or download a suspicious file, the best option is to use an isolated virtual sandbox to protect your computer from harm.

Sandboxes

When you access dangerous content, you risk exposing your PC to its files and code.

A sandbox allows you to examine potentially-unsafe content within an isolated environment with no risk to your personal files.

If anything were to become compromised, the virtual environment can be closed or restored to a previous image, leaving your computer unaffected.

Using this system, users can test programs they don’t trust and monitor the effects of dangerous software like ransomware or viruses.

The controlled environment allows programs and code to be run, and many programs – such as browsers and document readers – use forms of sandboxing to prevent security issues.

Sandboxes are an important part of computer security, as they prevent malicious software or code from interacting with your files and operating system by sealing them off.

The built-in sandbox security in browsers can be sufficient for the average user, but if you are knowingly interacting with malicious software or websites, you should use a more controlled and powerful solution.

An effective sandbox tool is virtual machine software, which allows you to run a virtual computer on your existing PC – giving you a powerful and secure environment.

Virtual Machines

There are many free and paid-for sandbox programs available, and each offers a different interface and features.

Virtual machine software like the VirtualBox or VMWare Workstation Player creates a virtual system and will require you to set up an operating system and any necessary programs within the virtual environment.

The virtual computer is run within the framework of the VM software, which allows you to take system images for restoration and control the level of communication between the virtual machine and your system.

To set up a virtual machine, download and install your chosen VM software and choose the option to create a new virtual machine.

This will allow you to choose the operating system and other parameters of your virtual system.

While this requires the setup of an operating system and a large amount of disk space, the solution offers sound protection.

Sandbox Programs

Other programs such as Sandboxie allow users to create isolated sandboxes and don’t require the setup of a virtual machine.

Sandboxie allows you to run sandboxed environments on your Windows PC, which still read data and make changes to your system’s hard drive, but automatically revert afterwards.

Sandboxie will also allow you to recover files from the sandbox and save them to permanent storage, although this is only recommended if you are certain the files are safe.

The application can be downloaded from the official website and setup is straightforward.

It must be noted that the program does not create an independent virtual machine and does not require the installation of an operating system or drivers.

After installing the software, you will be able to launch a sandboxed browser and test programs within the sandbox without letting them make permanent changes to your system’s storage.

In addition to sandbox programs like Sandboxie, certain antivirus and security suites include automatic sandbox activation after a threat is detected.

There are a number of sandbox solutions available, and the chosen solution depends on the security concerns and activities of each user.