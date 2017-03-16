New Family Link app from Google

The Family Link app from Google gives kids their own child-safe Google Account and provides parents with control over digital rules for their kids.

“Family Link lets you create a Google Account for your kid that’s like your account, while also helping you set certain digital ground rules that work for your family,” said Google.

The app allows parents to manage the apps their child can use, keep an eye on screen time, and set a bedtime for their child’s device.

To use Family Link, parents will need their own Google Account, have an Android device, and a compatible Android device for the child.

Family Link is currently only available by invitation to parents who live in the US and have children under 13.

