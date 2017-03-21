Apple launches Clips video maker for iPhone and iPad

Apple has unveiled its new Clips app, which makes it “quick and fun for anyone to create expressive videos” on their iPhone or iPad.

The app lets users combine video clips, photos, and music into a single video which can be shared on Facebook, Instagram, or Messages.

Clips also features Live Tiles, which lets users create animated captions and titles using their voice.

Fun effects include comic book filters, speech bubbles, shapes, and full-screen animated posters, said Apple.

Live Titles supports 36 languages.

Clips will be available in the App Store from April, and is compatible with:

iPhone 5s and later.

New 9.7-inch iPad, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad mini 2 and later.

iPod touch 6th generation.

All devices must run iOS 10.3.