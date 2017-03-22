Most popular programming languages in the world

22 March 2017

Stack Overflow has published the results of its annual developer survey, showing that JavaScript retained its spot as the most popular programming language in the world.

While there was no change in the top four languages between 2016 and 2017, Python has overtaken PHP as the fifth-most popular language in the world.

64,227 developers from 213 countries and territories responded to the survey. Respondents were recruited primarily through channels “owned” by Stack Overflow, such as blog posts and banner ads on the site.

The vast majority of respondents identified themselves as web developers.

Stack Overflow’s results show that JavaScript and SQL are the top two languages across several developer roles, including web, desktop, sysadmin/DevOps, and data scientist/engineer.

Java, C#, Python, PHP, and C++ also featured in the top six languages among developers.

Most popular programming languages

Stackoverflow 2017 programming languages

Change in programming language popularity from 2013

Stackoverflow 2017 languages over time

Most popular database technologies

Stackoverflow 2017 databases

Most popular frameworks

Stackoverflow 2017 frameworks

