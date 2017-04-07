Adobe is using AI to make your selfies look better

Adobe’s AI and machine learning branch, Sensei, has released a trailer showing off its image editing features.

The trailer shows a user editing a selfie using a selection of AI-powered tools such as dramatic perspective effects, and the ability to copy styles and filters from other images.

The software can automatically isolate the subject from a background and apply a depth of field effect to a portrait image.

Adobe has not announced if Sensei’s new image editing features will be implemented in other applications.

