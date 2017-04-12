Windows 10 Creators Update launches today – All the awesome new features

Microsoft’s Creators Update has started rolling out for Windows 10 users worldwide, bringing a host of new features to the operating system.

The update has a major focus on support for media content and creation, giving users platforms to create and experience a variety of media.

We have detailed the most interesting features in the Windows 10 Creators Update below.

Paint 3D

Paint 3D overhauls the traditional creative tool, offering the ability to create and modify artworks in three dimensions.

The software includes many powerful features, such as filter and lighting options, 3D doodling, and integration with the Remix3D sharing platform.

Night Light

The Windows 10 Creators Update adds support for blue light filtering, which can reduce eye strain and improve sleep patterns.

Previously, PC users were required to install a tool like f.lux to filter out blue light late at night.

The Night Light setting in Windows 10 can be scheduled to filter out blue light automatically in the evening.

Game Mode

The new Game Mode is a great improvement over the software’s previous gaming optimisation tool.

Game Mode is designed to improve performance of gaming applications and can make big improvements on lower-end systems, according to a PCWorld report.

Improved streaming through Game DVR has also been enabled in the update.

Privacy Dashboard

Microsoft has revisited its approach towards privacy and security with the Creators Update, giving users more control over what information they share with the company.

Users can control what information Microsoft collects about them by changing their privacy settings, including location, diagnostics, and directed advertisements.

Update Improvements

After the criticism levelled at Microsoft due to the implementation of automatic updates in Windows 10, the Creators Update has improved the system.

Users can now control when Windows will restart while an update is pending, and you will no longer be forced to restart your device at a specific time to install an update.

Windows 10 VR

The Creators Update has added support for AR and VR headsets, giving developers a platform for virtual and augmented reality.

Users can also watch 360-degree video content from a number of Windows 10 partners.

Windows Defender

Windows Defender is a useful security system, proving more than sufficient for many users as a primary defence against malware, viruses, and other threats.

The Creators Update improves this service by consolidating more features into the Windows Defender dashboard, giving users greater control over their security.

