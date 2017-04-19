Windows 10 power throttling feature improves your laptop battery life

Microsoft has implemented a new power throttling feature in the latest Windows 10 Insider build.

The feature is aimed at improving CPU power efficiency by throttling background tasks.

It is currently only available for systems using Intel 6th-gen and 7th-gen processors.

Windows 10 automatically throttles background tasks while not affecting important applications, and users can control the level of power throttling using the power slider.

Power throttling is disabled completely when users select the “Best Performance” power setting.

Microsoft said the feature can decrease CPU power consumption by up to 11%, improving the battery life of power-hungry notebooks.

