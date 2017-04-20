Amazon Lex opens to developers

Amazon has opened the technology which powers its Alexa voice assistant, Amazon Lex, to developers.

Lex has been in preview since 2016, and will allow developers to include chat features in their apps.

This is in support of Amazon’s vision of being able to control almost any software using voice commands.

Text and voice queries sent to Lex, as with Alexa, will be used to train the artificial intelligence that powers the speech and natural language processing of the service.