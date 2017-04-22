Let WhatsApp read out your messages on iPhone

WhatsApp has added support for Siri to read out messages on Apple iPhones.

The latest version of the iOS app – 2.17.20 – provides the feature on devices running iOS 10.3.

Other improvements in the app update include:

Visual improvements to the Calls tab, Contact Info, and Group Info screens.

Select multiple statuses at once in the My Updates screen and forward or delete them.

Support for Persian.

