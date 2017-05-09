Chrome on Android makes it easier to read web pages offline

9 May 2017

Google has made it easier to download pages using Chrome on Android, following the introduction of the feature last year.

Firstly, you can now press on a link and select “Download link.” This feature is also available when you press an article suggestion on a new tab page.

When Chrome is offline, you’ll see a “Download Page Later” button – which lets you download the page when you get back online.

Google is also making it easier to access the content you’ve downloaded.

When you open a new tab, you will see articles that you’ve downloaded are tagged with an offline badge.

“We will also show a list of your recent downloads right on the page for easy access,” said Google.

Chrome Offline

Now read: Chrome browser will automatically migrate to 64-bit

Share your thoughts: Chrome on Android makes it easier to read w…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Chrome on Android makes it easier to read web pages offline