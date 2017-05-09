Chrome on Android makes it easier to read web pages offline

Google has made it easier to download pages using Chrome on Android, following the introduction of the feature last year.

Firstly, you can now press on a link and select “Download link.” This feature is also available when you press an article suggestion on a new tab page.

When Chrome is offline, you’ll see a “Download Page Later” button – which lets you download the page when you get back online.

Google is also making it easier to access the content you’ve downloaded.

When you open a new tab, you will see articles that you’ve downloaded are tagged with an offline badge.

“We will also show a list of your recent downloads right on the page for easy access,” said Google.