Facebook is making language translation faster using AI

Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence Research team has published a report on the benefits of using AI to translate languages.

The team found that AI-powered translation is 9-times faster than traditional translation software.

The improvement is due to the use of convolutional neural networks (CNNs), which consider all the words in a sentence when translating a single word.

Previous translation technology only considered one word at a time in a linear order.

“Language translation is important to Facebook’s mission of making the world more open and connected,” said Facebook.

“The greater computational efficiency of CNNs has the potential to scale translation and cover more of the world’s 6,500 languages.”

Now read: 10 tips for spotting fake news on Facebook