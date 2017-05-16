Facebook wants to make AI bots speak like humans

The Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) team has built a new, open source platform for training and testing dialogue models.

FAIR said one of its goals is to develop intelligent chatbots which can converse with people in a natural way.

Existing chatbots often have trouble understanding more than a single sentence or chaining subtasks together to complete a bigger task.

Complex dialogue, such as booking a restaurant or chatting about sports, requires the ability to understand multiple sentences and how they apply to the next part of the conversation.

To achieve this goal, it is necessary to build software that unifies these tasks, as well as the agents that can learn from them.

The Facebook team has built a new platform – called ParlAI – for training and testing dialogue models across multiple tasks at once as part of its AI drive.

ParlAI is a “one-stop shop” for dialogue research, where researchers can submit new tasks and training algorithms to a shared repository.

