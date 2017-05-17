Google reveals latest details on Android O

Google has detailed the latest version of Android at the company’s annual developer conference in the US.

Android O is set to launch later in 2017, with the company adding that over 2 billion active devices currently run on Android.

Google focused on two main themes of Android O at its conference – “Fluid Experiences” and “Vitals” – which are detailed below, along with their main elements.

It also announced that the Kotlin programming language will be officially supported by Android for developers.

Fluid Experiences

Picture-in-Picture – This allows users to view multiple windows on their device screen simultaneously.

– This allows users to view multiple windows on their device screen simultaneously. Notification Dots – Will display a dot on an app to indicate there is activity taking place in the app – such as being tagged in a photo on Instagram.

– Will display a dot on an app to indicate there is activity taking place in the app – such as being tagged in a photo on Instagram. Autofill with Google – Now work in apps, populating information in app form fields based on your Chrome and Google use.

– Now work in apps, populating information in app form fields based on your Chrome and Google use. Smart Text Selection – Uses on-device machine learning to let users copy pieces of text by clicking on a single point of a name, for example, and automatically selecting all the text which forms the name.

Vitals

Security Enhancements – Features Google Play Protect, which scans a device’s apps to ensure the device is secure.

– Features Google Play Protect, which scans a device’s apps to ensure the device is secure. OS Optimisations – Boot times and app speeds will increase with Android O – running smoother and faster. “Wise Limits” put power-usage and processing-draw limits on background tasks.

– Boot times and app speeds will increase with Android O – running smoother and faster. “Wise Limits” put power-usage and processing-draw limits on background tasks. Developer Tools – New developer tools will show developers much more information about their apps and how they are being used by device owners.

Android Go

The company also unveiled Android Go, an OS made for low-end devices (1GB of RAM of less) which receive Android O.

Android Go will feature apps and services which are made to work better on less-powerful devices and optimise their performance.

The first beta release of Android O is available from today.