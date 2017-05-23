Microsoft’s plans to cut data costs for Windows updates in South Africa

Following the recent WannaCry ransomware attack, South Africans have suggested that more people would keep their Windows updated if they could get free data to download patches.

WannaCry targeted Windows systems which did not have the latest security patches from Microsoft installed, exploiting a vulnerability that was fixed in March.

The attack spread globally, with Windows users using outdated versions of the operating system or those who had not installed critical security updates targeted.

The vast majority of systems affected by the WannaCry ransomware were running Windows 7, according to data published by Kaspersky.

More than 60% of affected users were running Windows 7 64-bit.

In South Africa, the WannaCry ransomware attack crippled Telkom’s customer platforms – which impacted customer services.

This led to renewed calls for the data used to download and install Windows updates to be zero-rated.

IT security strategist Pieter Erasmus said South Africans are at greater risk from cyberattacks due to the high cost of downloading OS updates.

Microsoft reducing update sizes

Microsoft’s group director of consumer channels Colin Baumgart said that although zero-rating data for updates is not off the table, they don’t have a definitive answer at this stage.

What they are working on is reducing the size of updates so they are faster and cheaper to download in markets like South Africa.

Denis Klimashev, the Windows and devices business group director for Middle East and Africa at Microsoft, said that with the Windows 10 Creators Update, they reduced the size of the download by 35%.

Microsoft aims to continue making updates smaller, including significant ones like its feature updates, said Klimashev.

Now read: Microsoft will deliver two major Windows 10 updates a year