WWDC 2017 starts on Monday

3 June 2017

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) for 2017 will take place in California from 5-9 June.

Recent reports have stated that the conference will play host to the launch of several new hardware products, including:

  • Updated MacBook Pro, with 7th-gen Intel processors and more RAM.
  • New iPad.
  • A Siri speaker which will compete with the Google Home.

WWDC is also expected to host the the unveiling of updates to Apple’s software ecosystem, including improvements to iOS.

