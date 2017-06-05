Apple unveils watchOS 4 with a ton of new features

Apple has unveiled its new operating system for the Apple Watch at WWDC 2017, called watchOS 4.

It includes many new features, such as updated applications, new watch faces, and improved general functionality.

The operating system adds a new Siri watch face, which dynamically adjusts its content according to your behaviour and schedule.

The Siri face will deliver information to the user depending on what time it is and what events the user has lined up for the day.

Other new watch faces in watchOS 4 include a kaleidoscope face with a moving graphics effect, and Toy Story watch faces featuring characters from the movie.

watchOS 4 also improves app functionality and adds additional features to the Activity and Workout apps.

The Activity app will deliver achievement progress notifications and monthly challenges, while the Workout app will be able to sync with gym equipment via NFC and boasts a refreshed user interface.

watchOS 4 will roll out to all Apple Watch owners in the second half of 2017.

