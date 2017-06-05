New Safari browser will have autoplay-video blocking

Apple has announced that the new version of its Safari browser will block autoplaying videos.

The new version of Safari will ship with the High Sierra update for macOS.

The updated Safari will also feature intelligent tracking prevention, which will not block ads, but prevent ads from following you around the web.

Craig Federighi, speaking at WWDC 2017, said developers will receive access to a beta of High Sierra immediately, with a public beta to follow later this month.

High Sierra will launch as a free upgrade for Mac owners on all systems that support macOS Sierra in Q3 2017.