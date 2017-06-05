macOS High Sierra announced

Apple has launched an upgrade for macOS Sierra, which features several improvements to the underlying technology of the desktop operating system.

It will also come with a new version of Safari and updates to its Photos app.

Dubbed macOS High Sierra, Apple’s updated desktop OS will use a new file system called the Apple File System (APFS).

APFS is a “throughly modern file system,” said Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi.

It is completely 64-bit, has native encryption, crash protection, instant file and directory cloning, fast directory sizing, and parallelised metadata operations.

macOS High Sierra will also support hardware acceleration for HEVC, and feature the next version of Apple’s API to access graphics processors – Metal 2.

Using Metal 2 and a Thunderbolt 3 interface, Federighi said users will be able to access an external graphics processing unit.

Apple said it will make a developer kit for “external graphics” available that includes a Thunderbolt 3 enclosure and an AMD RX 580 GPU.

Developers have access to a beta of macOS High Sierra from today, with a public beta set to launch later this month.

macOS High Sierra will be available as a free upgrade to all Mac owners on systems which support macOS Sierra in Q3 2017.