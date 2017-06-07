Apple NFC support for iOS may be coming

Apple has released documentation for iOS 11 that suggests it will open Near Field Communications (NFC) functionality in iPhones to developers, the IBM DeveloperWorks blog reported.

The documents detail a new framework that will allow the latest iPhones to read NFC tags, and not just Apple Pay tags.

However, the report stated that most users won’t have NFC reader support until Q3 2017, when iOS 11 is set for public release.

Engadget speculated that Apple may prevent NFC in the iPhone from being used to pair with Bluetooth devices.

Apple has a proprietary easy-pairing system based on its W1 chip, which the company may want to ensure retains exclusivity on the feature.