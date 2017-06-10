Apple limiting how many review pop-ups apps can show

Apple will impose limits on how many times apps may present a pop-up to ask you to review them on the App Store, 9to5Mac reported.

The new app review guidelines stipulate that developers may no longer create their own pop-ups to ask for a rating.

Apple is making it mandatory to use its official in-app rating function in the Apple API.

This will only allow apps to show review pop-ups three times a year, and will block apps from presenting the pop-up if you have already rated them.

Users will also be able to opt out of receiving pop-ups entirely.