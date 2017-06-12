Microsoft Office 365 price increase in South Africa

Microsoft has announced that the price of Office 365 Home will increase from R1,149.99 to R1,199 per year, effective 27 June 2017.

Microsoft said it periodically assesses its pricing to ensure “reasonable alignment with the needs of customers, partners, and the marketplace”.

The company added that it may make price changes in response to assessment and feedback from its customers and partners.

“Your subscription will reflect the new price beginning with your next payment after 27 June,” said Microsoft.

It is currently not clear what the price changes will be for other versions of Office 365.

Microsoft was asked for comment, but the company did not reply by the time of publication.

