New Microsoft Office prices in South Africa

Microsoft has detailed price increases for Office 365 Home and Business products, effective 27 June 2017.

Microsoft said it periodically assesses its pricing to ensure “reasonable alignment with the needs of customers, partners, and the marketplace”.

Microsoft may also make price changes in response to assessment and feedback from its customers and partners.

The subscriptions will reflect the new price beginning with a user’s next payment after 27 June, said Microsoft.

New Microsoft Office Prices

Microsoft Office Prices Product Family Current Online Price (per year) New Online Price (per Year) Office 365 Personal R899.99 R899.00 Office 365 Home R1,149.99 R1,199.00 Product Family Current Online Price (per month) New Online Price (per month) Office 365 Personal R89.99 R89.90 Office 365 Home R114.99 R119.90 Product Family Current Online Price (one-time purchase) New Online Price (one-time purchase) Office 2016 Home and Student R1,829.99 R1,899.00 Office 2016 Home and Business R4,419.99 R4,499.00 Office 2016 for Mac Home and Student R1,829.99 R1,899.00 Office 2016 for Mac Home and Business R4,419.99 R4,499.00

