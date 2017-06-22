Microsoft admits it temporarily disables anti-viruses on Windows 10

Microsoft has admitted in a blog post that it temporarily disables anti-virus software on Windows PCs.

The post comes after Kaspersky Lab filed a complaint against Microsoft to the European Commission.

Microsoft stated that it disables anti-virus software to keep Windows users secure, and bundles Windows 10 with Windows Defender to protect users from viruses and malware.

“We built Windows Defender Antivirus to make a promise to our customers that every Windows 10 device always has protection from viruses and malware,” said Microsoft.

Part of Microsoft’s security plan involves ensuring that applications are compatible with its Windows 10 Creators Update, and built a feature which lets users update their PC and install a new version of their anti-virus which is compatible.

Certain pieces of anti-virus software were disabled when the updates began.

“We did this work in partnership with the AV partner to specify which versions of their software are compatible and where to direct customers after updating,” said Microsoft.

