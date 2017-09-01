Windows 10 Fall Creators Update launch date announced

The Fall Creators Update for Windows 10 will be available on 17 October.

It promises improvements to photo editing, gaming, security, accessibility, and will introduce Windows Mixed Reality.

The update will also introduce Windows Inking – which lets you draw directly onto PDFs, and employs Smart Ink, which improves the shapes you draw and constructs tables from boxes.

Windows Find my Pen, for those who use smart pens with the OS, is another new feature.

Other features include:

OneDrive Files On-Demand – access files stored online as if they were stored locally.

– access files stored online as if they were stored locally. Improved Game Mode – let your games use the full processing power of your PC as if it was an Xbox.

– let your games use the full processing power of your PC as if it was an Xbox. Improved Windows Defender – updated with “cloud intelligence”, enabling new defenses against ransomware and exploits.

– updated with “cloud intelligence”, enabling new defenses against ransomware and exploits. Windows Mixed Reality – combine the physical and digital worlds through a supported headset.

Windows Mixed Reality headsets from manufacturers like Acer, ASUS, and Dell will be available for purchase when the Fall Creators Update goes live, starting at $299.

