CCleaner compromised by malware infection

CCleaner, the system maintenance tool purchased by Avast, has been hit by a serious malware infection, according to Cisco Talos.

The security team’s blog said the signed version of CCleaner 5.33 distributed by Avast contained a multi-stage malware payload.

During the installation of CCleaner 5.33, Cisco Talos found the CCleaner binary contained a malicious payload that featured a Domain Generation Algorithm and hardcoded Command and Control functionality.

“We confirmed that this malicious version of CCleaner was being hosted on CCleaner’s download server as recently as September 11,” it stated.

CCleaner claims its software is downloaded over 5 million times a week, with over 2 billion installations worldwide.

Cisco Talos recommended that all CCleaner users update to the latest version immediately.

