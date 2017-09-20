Ubuntu Desktop default application survey results

Canonical has released the results of its default applications survey for the 18.04 long-term support release of Ubuntu.

The results of the previous survey – for Ubuntu 17.10, dubbed Artful Aardvark – yielded great suggestions, many of which have made their way into the beta version of the operating system.

For Ubuntu 18.04, over 15,000 responses were processed by the Ubuntu Desktop team.

“The team is now hard at work evaluating many of the suggested applications,” said Canonical.

It is also looking into potentially allowing users to choose their preferred application for certain categories during installation.

The results of the survey are summarised below.

Browser – Firefox

Video player – VLC

Email – Thunderbird

Text editor – Gedit

Office Suite – LibreOffice

Music player – VLC

File browser – Nautilus

Terminal – Gnome-terminal

PDF reader – Evince

Photo editor – GIMP

Messaging – Pidgin

Calendar – Gnome-calendar

Photo viewer – Shotwell

IDE – Visual Studio

Video Editor – KDEnlive

Screen recorder – OBS

