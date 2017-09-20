Ubuntu Desktop default application survey results

20 September 2017

Canonical has released the results of its default applications survey for the 18.04 long-term support release of Ubuntu.

The results of the previous survey – for Ubuntu 17.10, dubbed Artful Aardvark – yielded great suggestions, many of which have made their way into the beta version of the operating system.

For Ubuntu 18.04, over 15,000 responses were processed by the Ubuntu Desktop team.

“The team is now hard at work evaluating many of the suggested applications,” said Canonical.

It is also looking into potentially allowing users to choose their preferred application for certain categories during installation.

The results of the survey are summarised below.

Browser – Firefox

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - browser

Video player – VLC

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - video player

Email – Thunderbird

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - email

Text editor – Gedit

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - text editor

Office Suite – LibreOffice

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - office suite

Music player – VLC

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - VLC

File browser – Nautilus

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - Nautilus

Terminal – Gnome-terminal

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - Gnome-terminal

PDF reader – Evince

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - PDF reader

Photo editor – GIMP

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - photo editor

Messaging – Pidgin

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - messaging

Calendar – Gnome-calendar

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - calendar

Photo viewer – Shotwell

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - photo viewer

IDE – Visual Studio

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - IDE

Video Editor – KDEnlive

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - video editor

Screen recorder – OBS

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default applications - screen recorder

