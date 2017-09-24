Twitter testing Lite Android app

24 September 2017

Twitter is testing a native Android app equivalent to its Lite website, the company told TechCrunch.

The app is being tested in the Philippines, and is aimed at users who cannot access LTE networks or who have handsets with limited storage.

Twitter’s main functions are in the app, but it cuts out data-intensive media – and includes a “Data Saver” mode that stops images from displaying.

Twitter said this can save up to 70% on data usage compared to the normal app.

The Lite app is still in testing, and Twitter did not state whether it will be rolled out globally.

