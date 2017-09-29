iOS 11.1 and macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 public betas now available

Apple has released Public Beta versions of iOS 11.1, macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, watchOS 4.1, and tvOS 11.1.

According to a report by Softpedia, the new operating systems include bug fixes and small improvements.

The report added that the OS builds are early development versions and contain known issues, as identified by Apple.

Once you install the beta version of your chosen OS, you will receive future Public Beta updates.

Now read: Google removes NFC Smart Unlock from Android