Major Windows 10 driver issue – How to fix it

Microsoft has disclosed an issue in Windows 10 that is causing drivers not to be loaded or installed properly.

Affected users receive a notification which tells them that a driver can’t load on their device.

This issue is caused by a memory integrity flaw which prevents drivers from being loaded on the device.

“If you choose to continue using your device without addressing the driver problem, you might discover that the functionality the driver supports does not work any longer, which could have consequences ranging from negligible to severe,” said Microsoft.

Microsoft has two recommendations for users who encounter this bug:

See if an updated and compatible driver is available through Windows Update or from the driver manufacturer.

If that doesn’t work, try turning off the Memory integrity setting in Windows Security.

To turn off this setting, navigate to the core isolation page by clicking Start > Settings > Update and Security > Windows Security > Device Security.

Then, under the Core isolation section, select Core isolation details – from here you will be able to turn memory integrity off.

“Though the driver has a minor vulnerability that’s preventing it from loading, it’s most likely not malicious in any way,” Microsoft added.

Windows 10 problems

Windows 10 has suffered several issues since it was launched – the latest of which was a botched Windows 10 update.

“This standalone security update has been removed and will not re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Update Catalog,” said Microsoft.

Microsoft pulled the update following a variety of issues suffered by users – including the inability of users to reset their PCs, and installation failures when the update was installed.

Microsoft said it was working on an improved version of the update and would release it at a later date.